Surprised? Apparently owning a dog makes you way more dateable

This won't come as a major surprise but dogs make you more appealing.

“Having a dog really says something about you,” she told NYTimes.

“It says you can care for a creature, that you can follow a schedule, get home to feed it, that you can walk it and love it and spend time with it.”

Match.com recently surveyed users and found that owning a pet can be a total make or break for single folk looking for love.

Nearly one-third of the 1,200 respondents admitted to being “more attracted” to the opposite sex because they had their very own doggo.

More than half of the respondents said they would be more inclined to date someone if they considered adopting an animal, and the majority admitted they wouldn’t pursue a relationship if that person didn’t like pets.

