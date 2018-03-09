Surprised? Apparently owning a dog makes you way more dateable

This won't come as a major surprise but dogs make you more appealing.

Fact.

“Having a dog really says something about you,” she told NYTimes.

“It says you can care for a creature, that you can follow a schedule, get home to feed it, that you can walk it and love it and spend time with it.”

But wait, there's more!

Match.com recently surveyed users and found that owning a pet can be a total make or break for single folk looking for love.

Nearly one-third of the 1,200 respondents admitted to being “more attracted” to the opposite sex because they had their very own doggo.

#Hereforthis!

More than half of the respondents said they would be more inclined to date someone if they considered adopting an animal, and the majority admitted they wouldn’t pursue a relationship if that person didn’t like pets.

Too right.