Apparently if you like gin, you’re more likely to be a psychopath

We all know that mad b*tch who goes absolutely mad after a few too many gin and tonic.

Whether she's shifting her friend's ex or just straight up bitching in the corner, there's the negative stereotype of someone going 'psycho' on the drink.

Now, we shouldn't be throwing mental health terms around like that at all, but a study has shown that people who like a particular tipple are more likely to have sadistic tendencies.

Bitter drink consumers who like the taste of gin are more likely to exhibit antisocial personality traits

The study from Innsbruck University in Austria revealed that these drinkers are more partial to sadism, narcissism and psychoticism.

In the study almost 1,000 people were given sweet and bitter tasting things and asked to rate them, and were given psychological tests looking for these traits. The results found that people who like bitter drinks like gin are more likely to harbour these tendancies.

'The results of both studies confirmed the hypothesis that bitter taste preferences are positively associated with malevolent personality traits, with the most robust relation to everyday sadism and psychopathy,' study conductors Dr Christian Sagioglou and Dr Tobias Greitemeyer wrote.

While this may well be a coincedence, we can think of one or two mpeople that this could be true for.