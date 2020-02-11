Anything but flowers: The gifts we’d love to receive on Valentine’s Day

We adore receiving flowers but the reality is that they only last a couple of days before the petals start to fall and they start looking awfully droopy. As we inch closer towards Valentine's Day, we've pulled together gifts that are a little better than a bouquet of blooms.

​​​​The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty

It’s the hotly anticipated launch of the New Nude Palette which has been reinvented with neutral and cool shades. The new palette encourages you to experiment, empower and express yourself however you please. Inspired by Huda’s appreciation for self-love, the palette of 18 highly pigmented shadows includes lust-worthy textures and gorgeous shades that will spark a lasting love affair.

The carefully curated line-up is studded with easy-to-use combinations of flattering mattes and shimmer-drenched accents – from soft berry to dusty copper and rosy pink to golden taupe.

Not only is it coupled with the exquisite colour range, but it also has a combination of game-changing textures (mattes, iridescent shadows, pearl shades and glitters) giving you everything you need in one beautiful palette. It also includes a concealer base, transition shades, highlighters, accents, contour shadows and stunning final touches and it promises a never-before-seen eyeshadow formula, exclusive to Huda Beauty.

RRP €55

Emporio Armani new fragrance In Love With You Freeze.

‘In Love With You Freeze’ is simply stunning. The eau de parfum, which we have tried, is a fruity floriental that conveys the spark of the most joyful love, every day as strong as the first day.

The radiant fragrance opens on top notes of bergamot, fresh and addictive cherry, pear and mandarin burst with a zingy newness. The heart then surrenders a touch of creamy jasmine sambac absolute, a blooming peony accord, and a delicate lily of the valley accord. Anchoring the cool, yet floral freshness, at the base is warm patchouli guatemala essence, vetiver essence and sensual white musk accord, offering an enveloping yet woody, sensual touch. If this beautiful description is too much for you, then think seductive and modern freshness.

Oh, and did we mention that it’s a duo? So, one for you and ‘Stronger With You Freeze’ for him.

RRP In Love With You Freeze 30ml €58 or 50ml €78

Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower | 57 from Huda Beauty

Kayali is the new fragrance brand that is part of the Huda Beauty empire and this month, sees the launch of the Eau De Parfum Déjà vu White Flower – it’s a welcome addition as this is the first new perfume to be available since the brand launched its core range in 2018.

This is a perfect Valetine’s Day gift – its decidedly feminine, floral fragrances have long divided us – with the traditional, floral scents of yester year evoking memories of visiting granny at the weekend. This modern, edgy, youthful twist on the floral scent combines woody base notes and tropical inspiration for scent that is fierce. Created from some of the most luxurious raw materials sourced from all around the world, the warm and sultry scent is an alluring bouquet of white florals.

Available from ShopHudaBeauty, Cult Beauty, Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

RRP £67 for 50ml

Estee Lauder – Limited Edition Red Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II

How lovely would it be to start Valentine’s Day with a limited edition 'lucky red' bottle of Estee Lauder’s no. 1 serum? It leaves the skin feeling hydrated, looking healthier and beautifully glowing.

It’s their powerful night-time serum for radiant, youthful-looking skin. It instantly adds radiance and intensely hydrates. Advanced Night Repair also reduces the look of key signs of ageing by enhancing the power of your skin's natural night-time renewal with their exclusive ChronoluxCB Technology.

RRP 50ml €90.00

Jo Malone – New Cologne Intense, Vetiver & Golden Vanilla

The new Cologne Intense, Vetiver & Golden Vanilla, is the newest addition to the Jo Malone London Cologne Intense Collection. The newest addition to the collection is Vetiver & Golden Vanilla, a combination of Madagascar’s two prized ingredients, entwined along the island’s vanilla-swept coastline.

This deliciously sensual scent opens with a dash of cardamom and the freshness of grapefruit tea, ushering in the earthy depths of native vetiver. Precious Vanilla Bourbon warms and envelops, hand-picked from the orchid-sown jungle.

RRP 50ml €90

Diptyque Eau Rose Perfumed Bracelet

This perfume-infused bracelet diffuses the intense floral notes and fruity accents of Eau Rose. Fitted with a detachable clasp, it is easy to tie and untie. Worn whenever the mood takes you, it can be lengthened or shortened as you wish. To use you simply pull the bracelet from the dispenser and wrap it once or twice around the wrist.

The dispenser contains up to 30 bracelets which last for more than a week each. It’s also available in Do Son and Tam Dao fragrances.

RRP €72

The Imperial Rosa by Melissa Mills Bari

We are always lusting after Melissa Mills Bari loungewear and her robes and this limited edition dusty pink Imperial Robe is no exception. It’s a beautiful long robe, with kimono sleeve detail and front pockets. Made from luxurious and smooth velvet, it has the softest finish to touch.

RRP €95

Pandora Reflexions Bracelet

The beautiful new Pandora Reflexions bracelet is crafted in rose, silver or gold. The blush-hued flat weave design sits flush with your wrist. Just add your edit of clip charms to this new classic.

RRP €149 for rose, €179 for gold or €59 silver

Slip a rose heart charm onto it for €59, a rose logo charm for €39 or a rose circular piece clip charm for €59

Pink Heart Print Revere Pyjama Set

This fun pyjama set from the Debenham’s own range includes a short-sleeved pyjama top and shorts. Decorated with a heart print, the top has a classic revere collar and button fastenings. The shorts are trimmed with frills and have an elasticated waistband for a comfortable wear. The set includes the pyjama top and shorts and is just too cute for words.

RRP €37.50