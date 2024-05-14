Ant McPartlin announces birth of first child with wife Anne-Marie

Congratulations are in order for Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett as they have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world together.

Ant shared the wonderful news of his little one’s arrival online, while also paying tribute to his wife and step-daughters.

Admitting he’s ‘a mess’ following his bundle of joy's birth, Ant revealed the tot’s unique name alongside an adorable photo of his baby boy.

Taking to the official Ant & Dec Instagram page, Ant unveiled a sweet black and white photo of him cuddling his newborn in his arms.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here host also showcased a heartwarming family tree tattoo on his arm that features his wife’s name, as well as his step daughters' names, Poppy and Daisy.

In the caption of the post, the proud dad wrote, “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am”.

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon”, he continued before confessing, “Dad’s a mess!”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Ant and Anne-Marie on their little one’s arrival.

TV host Davina McCall penned, “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you”.

“Congratulations guys Omg!!! Love the name”, wrote former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Television personality Lizzie Cundy added, “Oh wuw ! Huge congratulations! So happy for you both ! Amazing news”.

Ant and Anne-Maire had been dating for two years when he proposed to her on Christmas Eve in 2020. The couple later tied the knot in August 2021.