Ant & Dec share their hilarious reactions to I’m A Celebrity line-up

Everyone’s favourite television hosts Ant and Dec have shared their funny reactions to finding out the line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out of Here.

The presenting duo posted the clip to their 4.7M Instagram followers, where they looked excited and shocked as the cast was revealed to them.

Unfortunately, viewers do not know the confirmed line-up of celebrities heading into the jungle yet, but judging by Ant and Dec’s reactions, this year’s show is not to be missed.

With a laptop in front of them, they react to each contestant individually. They seem excited by the first two celebrities and Dec goes on to describe one of the celebs. “She’s fun and feisty”.

When shown another celeb, Ant laughs and says, “Yes, please”, while Dec adds, “She would hate every minute of it”.

One of the celebrities heading into the jungle left the pair speechless, with Ant exclaiming, “What? Shut up!”, and Dec saying, “Wow!”.

“We knew we’d get you on there one of these days”, 46-year-old Ant says about one of the stars. Dec admits, “We saw him and he never let on. Sneaky boy”.

When speaking of one of the final celebrities in the line-up, the boys look delighted by who is joining the cast. “Now, I can’t believe we’ve got him. You don’t know what you’ve left yourself in for, my friend”.

Many fans of the show rushed to the comments to share who they think the reactions are about.

One fan said, “Karl Pilkington I beg”, while another wrote, “Hoping one of them is Bradley Walsh”. “Tell me the YEEEEES one is Stephen Mulhern”, added a third fan.

Rumoured celebrities include Love Island's Olivia Atwood, singer Boy George and rugby player Mike Tindall, but the line-up is yet to be confirmed.

The start date for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here was announced earlier this week. Viewers can look forward to seeing the celebs battle it out to be King or Queen of the jungle from November 6 at 9pm.