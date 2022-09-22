SHEmazing!
Ant & Dec share exciting news on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Calling all I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here lovers! Everyone’s favourite hosts Ant and Dec have shared an exciting announcement about the new series.

The hilarious duo has revealed that filming for a new I’m a Celebrity series has begun, but it’s in a new exotic location… South Africa!

In the video that the pair shared of themselves in South Africa, they explained that the series they’re filming now won’t be airing until 2023, plus, there will be a big twist! Previous celebrities from the last 20 years of I’m a Celeb will be battling it out to compete one more time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fear not though, as the usual I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is still going ahead this year in Australia, but the special series in South Africa will be streamed in 2023. 

Ant and dec captioned the post, “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m a Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023 #ImACeleb”.

Fans of the show wasted no time in sharing how excited they are by this news. Plenty took to the comments to share their joy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Can’t wait to watch it!!! In SOUTH AFRICAAAAA!!!!!!”, wrote one fan. A second penned, “Missed you both. Can’t wait for both of these x”. Another added, “Awh miss you guys!! Feel like I’ve not seen you for ages!”.

Last year's show saw celebrities battle to be crowned king or queen of the castle as it was filmed in Gwrych Castle, North Wales, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Emmerdale's Danny Miller ended up winning the series. 

We can’t wait to see what celebrities will be returning to our screens for the South African version of the show in 2023, and who will be battling it out in the jungle this year!

