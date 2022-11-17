Ant and Dec say I’m A Celeb’s Charlene White is breaking ‘rules’

Ant and Dec have been voicing their opinions on a very controversial drama in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In last night’s episode of the ITV reality series, Loose Women presenter Charlene White denied the opportunity to sleep in a comfortable bed for the third night in a row.

As deputy camp leader, Charlene has access to an abandoned RV, which has two plush beds for the leader and deputy leader to sleep in. However, as there are spiders in there, Charlene has refused to go into the RV, preferring to sleep outside instead.

The 42-year-old’s defiance has caused a lot of tension in camp, as her decision has forced some of her fellow campmates to have uncomfortable nights of sleep.

In particular, fellow jungle campmates Owen Warner and Seann Walsh have been suffering the most. "There's no way you could feel comfortable sleeping in the RV?" Owen asked Charlene in last night’s episode.

"I can tell you, it's a lot comfier than the hammocks, just as me and Seann are going to have to alternate and it's not a nice sleep,” he pleaded.

Charlene agreed that she would attempt to sleep in the RV that night, but when the time came, she stayed outside, much to the annoyance of the other members of camp.

I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec have also been weighing in their opinions on the bed fiasco.

Yesterday evening, the Geordie duo began their nightly Instagram Live after the show with a question about Charlene.

“Can we talk about the hammock RV situation? Do you get it? I don't,” Dec asked their viewers in bewilderment.

“You've got to think of the other people that have to then sleep in a hammock because of your actions and then have a bad back. Then you've got to look at your actions, don't you?”, Ant noted.

"I am not sure it is playing as a team member taking up a bed,” Dec pondered.

When a viewer commented that Charlene’s actions must be against the rules, the presenting duo agreed.

“Yeah, maybe. I think maybe she is and I am going to speak to the producers about it,” Ant vowed.

Will Charlene be reprimanded for her decision? You can catch all of the latest jungle action on I’m A Celebrity, airing nightly at 9pm on ITV.