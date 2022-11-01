Ant and Dec promise ‘torment’ as I’m A Celeb lineup confirmed

Ant and Dec have been sharing their delight at the new lineup for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Last night, the identities of the 10 celebrities taking to the wilds of the Australian jungle were released, after weeks of speculation.

The lineup includes singer Boy George, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, royal family member and former rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women panellist Charlene White, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, radio DJ Chris Moyles, retired Lioness Jill Scott, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Credit: I'm A Celebrity Instagram

As per tradition, two more celebrities have yet to be added to the lineup, but their identities will not be revealed until the first few episodes of this series have aired.

Viewers will be able to see the famous faces on their screens from this Sunday, as they shed their glitz and glamour and swap it for the tribulations of the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

As the lineup was released, Ant and Dec decided to join in on the public’s excitement.

Credit: I'm A Celebrity

“Cannot wait to torment this lot,” the Geordie presenting duo teased, as they re-shared a video of each campmate introducing themselves. “It’s great to be back!”

“Bring it on”, they added, alongside the hashtag “#ImACeleb”.

For the first time since 2019, the show will be returning to its native location of Australia. For its 2020 and 2021 series, the ITV show was filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales, due to Australia’s strict Covid regulations at the time. However, now that Covid rules have been relaxed, this year’s cast and crew are able to return to the Australian jungle.

It has also been revealed that fans can expect an extra dosage of I’m A Celebrity next year. Ant and Dec have confirmed that they have filmed a special ‘all-stars’ series of the show in South Africa. The casting for the brand new series has yet to be announced, but longtime viewers can expect to see some familiar faces, as those who have survived the Bushtucker Trials before will be back to do them all over again.

For now, we can’t wait to return to Australia! The 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air nightly for the next three weeks and will begin this Sunday, November 6, on ITV at 9pm.