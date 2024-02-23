Ant and Dec finally unveil first details on reboot of Byker Grove

Ant and Dec have unveiled the first insight into the upcoming reboot of Byker Grove.

The Geordie presenting duo first found fame on the CBBC drama in 1990. Last July, it was announced that Byker Grove would soon be revived on our screens, after it last aired in 2006.

During an appearance on The One Show last night, Ant and Dec confirmed that they are still producing the revival.

“We’re still at the very beginning. We’re in very, very early days, but we are developing it, looking at storylines, looking at characters, looking at the world. It can be whatever we want it to be, so there are lots of possibilities,” Dec elaborated.

The I’m A Celebrity hosts were then asked if they intend to make an appearance in the new series.

“We haven’t decided yet,” Dec admitted, to which Ant added: “I doubt it.”

In their interview, Ant and Dec also promoted the return of Saturday Night Takeaway, as its 20th and final series – for now.

“We’ve [paused] it once before – back in 2009, we rested the show for a bit, and this feels like the right time. We’re getting a bit older, we just need a little bit of time off,” 48-year-old Dec stated, noting that the show is a “year-round thing for us”.

When asked if it will return in the future, Ant replied: “Yeah, that’s the plan. We want to give it a little rest now, and see what shape it turns into.”

“You need to come off air and you need to have a little bit of a rest, and then have that itch again that you need to scratch a bit more,” the 48-year-old explained.

“That’s what we did last time – we came off air and it changed a bit, and the show is different the second time around, so we think we just need to have a little bit of a pause,” Dec added.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns tomorrow night (February 24) on ITV1 at 6pm.