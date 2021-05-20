Another boy has been arrested following Dart Station attack

The Gardaí have released a statement outlining that a fourth person has been arrested in relation to the attack which took place at Howth Dart Station last month, causing a teenage girl to fall in between the platform and the tracks.

The male juvenile was detained at Raheny Garda Station on May 18 and has been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The horrific incident took place on April 1 at approximately 9pm. As seen via CCTV footage, a group of teenage boys attacked various young girls running to get onto the Dart at Howth station. The footage appears to show that these girls were lunged at and kicked.

In an effort to avoid the group of teenage boys, one of the girls tripped and fell down in between the platform and the Dart which had stopped to take on passengers.

Thankfully, the Dart driver was alerted that something was wrong by an onlooking security guard and other passers-by who helped the 17-year-old girl out from the tracks before the Dart took off.

Last week it was reported that Gardaí investigating the situation had arrested three make youths, two 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old, on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994.They were then released later that day.

As it stands, the investigation is currently ongoing. More to follow.