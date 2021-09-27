Another new Britney Spears doc is coming to Irish TV tonight

Britney fans should brace themselves this evening, as another new Britney documentary is available to watch later today.

The New York Times Presents, the same producers who brought us the very first Britney documentary earlier this year, Framing Britney Spears, have come out with another chapter to the saga, titled Controlling Britney Spears.

This new follow-up documentary aired in the US last week and is now available to watch for UK and Irish viewers this evening, as it premieres on Now TV later today at 9pm, September 27. For those who have a Sky subscription, the documentary will also air on Sky Documentaries at the same time.

Controlling Britney Spears is said to document the pop star’s conservatorship, specifically looking into how the singer was controlled via phone tapping as well as being monitored via a listening device which was planted in the Toxic singer’s bedroom.

The documentary will feature exclusive interviews from members of Britney’s security team, as well as lawyers and people involved in Britney’s conservatorship.

Over the past eight months, Britney’s conservatorship has been under a spotlight, as the world tuned into documentary after documentary, learning about the 39-year-old’s fight for freedom, which started 13 years ago, when the musician suffered severe mental health problems, resulting in her hospitalisation.

This gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her financial and personal affairs including her career, living situation and physical care.

The court had initially granted Britney’s father conservatorship on a temporary basis, however, it was then made permanent a few months later, leaving Britney still under her father’s control 13 years later.

Controlling Britney Spears comes just one day before Netflix’s documentary, Britney vs Spears, which is due to land on the streaming service on September 28.