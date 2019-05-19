It looks like a major character will be killed on Grey’s Anatomy

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy have been through their fair share of heartache since the show originally aired in 2005.

We have had to say goodbye to some of the show’s biggest characters including Mark Sloan, Lexie Grey and the toughest of all, Derek Shepherd. Every character death leaves us in floods of tears and it looks like the season 15 finale is going to be another tear-jerker.

Make sure you have the tissues at the ready because you’re going to be a blubbering wreck if rumours about the next character to be killed off are true.

We haven’t lost a major main character since McDreamy died but it looks like things are about to change this year.

It looks like Owen Hunt, who is about to welcome a daughter with his ‘person’ Teddy, could be killed off.

The doctor has been through hell and back. He served four tours in Afghanistan, believed his sister was dead for years, lost his best friend and had to say goodbye to the true love of his life Cristina Yang.

He has finally started attending therapy and is coming to terms with his troubles. He has adopted Leo and is about to welcome another child into his life with Teddy, but is he about to be robbed of his happy ever after?

In the promo video for the upcoming finale, Owen can be seen in a car with Schmidt and a blood donor. The trio is trapped in the vehicle after severe fog causes numerous cars to crash.

Surely Owen deserves a happy ending after all he’s been through? Or will Shonda Rhimes break fans’ hearts (yet again) with another harrowing death?

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.