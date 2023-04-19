SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Announcing the Mother Pride Block Party a massive two-day event in Dublin

by

Returning to the glorious surroundings of Collins Barracks on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, for what they promise to be their biggest and most exciting show yet.

Headlining this special Pride Block Party weekend are the Mercury Prize nominated pop phenomena Self Esteem on Friday night, June 23rd and the Grammy winning disco juggernaut, Purple Disco Machine on Saturday evening, June 24th.

Joining them on the mainstage across the weekend are RuPauls Drag Race US and UK Alumni, Bimini, Bianca Del Rio, Raja and Naomi Smalls,pioneering Irish DJ, Krystal Klear. Further homegrown live vocal talents including Erica Cody and Brooke (Scullion) and Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss.

Purple Disco Machine
 

Other acts appearing across the weekend include Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics, Kelly-Anne Byrne, Tara Kumar, Claire Beck, Conor Behan, GLAMO, Stephen Dowling, Billy Bunzari, LOU BRU, MiniKimonoand Bull Horris B2B RHYZINE.

Naomi Smalls
 

Drag performances across the weekend from Victoria Secret, Davina Devine, Regina George, Paul Ryder, Pixie Woo, Donna Fella, Naomi Diamond, Shaqira Knightly, Anziety, Annie Queeries, Dr Count Evil, Richard Joke, Vicky Volltz, Lavender, Viola Gayvis and Chanel.

Bianca Del Rio
 

With our fabulous friends at Absolut, Whiteclaw, and Heineken, we're setting up bars all over this gorgeous city centre venue and getting ready to party.

Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said,

“We’re really excited to share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate an exciting and diverse line-up and plan the mother of all parties for this special anniversary Pride season.”

Raja
 

Cormac Cashman, Mother co-founder expanded:

“We’re really looking forward to the Pride Block Party this summer. With the show now a massive two-day Pride dance party across Friday & Saturday, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best party to date.”

Weekend tickets from €70 plus booking fee will go on sale on Eventbrite.ie on Thursday morning, April 20th, 9am.

*Strictly over 18s

*Subject to licence.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.