Announcing the Mother Pride Block Party a massive two-day event in Dublin

Returning to the glorious surroundings of Collins Barracks on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, for what they promise to be their biggest and most exciting show yet.

Headlining this special Pride Block Party weekend are the Mercury Prize nominated pop phenomena Self Esteem on Friday night, June 23rd and the Grammy winning disco juggernaut, Purple Disco Machine on Saturday evening, June 24th.

Joining them on the mainstage across the weekend are RuPauls Drag Race US and UK Alumni, Bimini, Bianca Del Rio, Raja and Naomi Smalls,pioneering Irish DJ, Krystal Klear. Further homegrown live vocal talents including Erica Cody and Brooke (Scullion) and Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss.

Purple Disco Machine



Other acts appearing across the weekend include Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics, Kelly-Anne Byrne, Tara Kumar, Claire Beck, Conor Behan, GLAMO, Stephen Dowling, Billy Bunzari, LOU BRU, MiniKimonoand Bull Horris B2B RHYZINE.

Naomi Smalls



Drag performances across the weekend from Victoria Secret, Davina Devine, Regina George, Paul Ryder, Pixie Woo, Donna Fella, Naomi Diamond, Shaqira Knightly, Anziety, Annie Queeries, Dr Count Evil, Richard Joke, Vicky Volltz, Lavender, Viola Gayvis and Chanel.

Bianca Del Rio



With our fabulous friends at Absolut, Whiteclaw, and Heineken, we're setting up bars all over this gorgeous city centre venue and getting ready to party.

Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said,

“We’re really excited to share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate an exciting and diverse line-up and plan the mother of all parties for this special anniversary Pride season.”

Raja



Cormac Cashman, Mother co-founder expanded:

“We’re really looking forward to the Pride Block Party this summer. With the show now a massive two-day Pride dance party across Friday & Saturday, we’re excited to welcome our queer family back to the National Museum for what’s going to be our best party to date.”

Weekend tickets from €70 plus booking fee will go on sale on Eventbrite.ie on Thursday morning, April 20th, 9am.

*Strictly over 18s

*Subject to licence.