Anne Hathaway shares her son’s name 11 months after giving birth

Anne Hathaway has opened up about what it was like to be pregnant while filming The Witches, and she finally reveals her son’s adorable name, 11 months after he was born.

The actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she gushed about her little boy, and confirmed his name is Jack.

“Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he’s all over that performance,” Hathaway said, after Kelly Rippa mentioned her son’s name, referring to Anne being pregnant the last time she was on their show.

The 37-year-old hid her pregnancy pretty well, even keeping it from the people she worked with, while filming her latest movie, The Witches.

Anne talked about her costume fitting for her character, the Grand High Witch, with famed costume designer, Jonanna Johnston. “She goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist.’ And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No,” Hathaway hilariously described.

“And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.”

“And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free. I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose’,” she explained.

The mum-of-two kept her pregnancy hidden from the public for quite a while, only revealing it in July 2019, by posting a photo of her growing bump to her Instagram account.

“It’s not for a movie… #2” she wrote, before adding, "⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Anne also went on to gush about the adorable little relationship between her 11-month-old son Jack and her four-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks. “No coping, just love,” the proud mum explained.

“Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”