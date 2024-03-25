Anne Hathaway opens up about privately suffering a miscarriage

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she privately suffered a miscarriage nine years ago.

The Devil Wears Prada actress is currently a mum to her sons, eight-year-old Jonathan and four-year-old Jack, with her husband Adam Shulman.

However, Anne has now admitted that she had many struggles during her fertility journey, including suffering a miscarriage.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 41-year-old was asked about the pregnancy announcement that she shared in 2019, when she was expecting her son Jack.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "It’s not for a movie…. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Recalling the message, Anne explained: "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone."

The Princess Diaries star then went on to confess that her caption was reflecting a miscarriage that she had in 2015, while starring in an off-Broadway play.

"The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," she detailed, adding that she informed her friends privately backstage when they attended the play.

"It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine,” she continued.

“So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it — where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone — I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you,’” Anne stated.

"It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong," she concluded.