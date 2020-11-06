Anne Hathaway makes public apology to disabled community

Anne Hathaway’s latest film, The Witches, adapted from Roald Dahl’s famed children’s novel, has come under fire, with criticism from the disabled community.

In the film, Hathaway’s villainous character, the Grand High Witch appears to have only three fingers on each hand, a limb abnormality viewers quickly noted to be known as Ectrodactyly, or ‘split hand’.

Of course, after watching the film many people were outraged that they would depict this limb difference in such a negative and scary way. Paralympian, Amy Marren took to social media to express her upsetting feelings.

“It’s upsetting to see something that makes a person different being represented as something scary,” she wrote adding, “Yes, I’m fully aware that this is a film, and that these are witches. But Witches are essentially monsters.”

“My fear is that children will watch this film, unaware that it massively exaggerates the Roald Dahl original and that limb differences begin to be feared.”

Calling out The Witches’ ignorant portrayal, the Paralympic Games Twitter account also commented, “Limb difference is not scary. Differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normalised.”

Following the backlash the film has received, Oscar-winning actress Hathaway made a public apology on Instagram, saying that she didn’t connect limb differences with her character, and if she had, “this never would have happened.”

“I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches,” Anne’s apology post started.

“Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for.”

“As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused,” the Devil Wears Prada actress stated, adding, “I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

Addressing those most deeply affected by her portrayal, Hathaway wrote, “I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.”

Anne then went on to encourage people to check out the short video she posted alongside her apology, produced by the Lucky Fin Project, which celebrates and normalises limb differences.