Ann Lovett: Ireland remembers you, your courage and your sacrifice

As word landed this week that the Irish nation would finally be granted a referendum on the hugely contentious 8th amendment, thoughts travelled to the women who have already fallen victim to a system which refused to grant them bodily autonomy.

Indeed, today marks the 34th anniversary of 15-year-old Ann Lovett, who died from a post-partum haemorrhage after delivering her baby son alone in a grotto in Granard, Co Longford.

Ann's death in 1984 has subsequently acted as a symbol of a system which refused to place trust in its women, and today the Irish public are seeking to remember her bravery.

"Like many names and faces we know & will never know, she was betrayed by a culture that shamed and punished young unmarried pregnant women," wrote one Twitter user this morning.

Echoing this sentiment, many more used their platforms to pay tribute to the school girl who gave birth on a dark, cold night beneath a statue of the Virgin Mary.

This day 34 years ago Ann Lovett and her new born died. So far, anyone I have contacted about a memorial has ignored me. I'm thinking of Ann and her boy, and will keep contacting folk about this. — Niamh Ni Dhomhnaill (@Niamh_Ni_D) January 31, 2018

31 Jan 1984: Irish schoolgirl dies of a post-partum haemorrhage after giving birth in a grotto in Granard. A frightened,lonely 15-year-old who had nowhere to turn. Ann Lovett & her son were victims of a culture which shamed women & girls when pregnant “out of wedlock”. #AnnLovett pic.twitter.com/RHi8yYt237 — Caoilfhionn Gallagher (@caoilfhionnanna) January 31, 2018

As we prepare for a referendum on the 8th amendment, it's worth remembering that 35 years ago today Ann Lovett died giving birth alone in a grotto in front of a statue of the virgin Mary. This is what happens when a country doesn't trust its citizens #repealthe8th — Sara (@The_LogLady) January 31, 2018

On this day, 34 years ago, Ann Lovett died after giving birth in a field, beside a statue of the Virgin Mary. Ireland was a cold, cold place for a young girl with a crisis pregnancy. #AnnLovett pic.twitter.com/gU69EbpGxZ — Bernie Linnane (@Berlinnaeus) January 31, 2018

Remember Ann Lovett, who died on this day 34 years ago, after giving birth alone in a grotto in Granard. She was 15. Apparently she was known to call 'Wake up Granard!' up the main street of the town. — Claire Brophy (@ClaireBrophy) January 31, 2018