Angelina Jolie opens up on difficult few years after her split from Brad

Angelina Jolie has quite a few titles to be proud of; Hollywood action movie star, Golden Globe winner, women’s rights activist, special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, and she’s a loving mom-of-six.

The 45-year-old actress is mother to 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with ex, Brad Pitt.

When speaking to British Vogue, Angelina reflected upon whether or not she’s truly happy at where she is now, five years after she and Brad parted ways.

“I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body,” she confessed.

“But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it,” the Lara Croft star added.

Angelina also went on to say that she decided to move with her children, into a new home which is just around the corner from their father. “I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away,” she explained.

When it comes to motherhood though, Angelina admitted that she was far from a traditionalist, and “was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere.”

“I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,” the Academy Award nominee said.

In true mom-fashion, Angelina goes on to gush about how much love she has for her six kids, saying, “I feel like we’re such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn’t matter in the end.”