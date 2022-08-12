Angelina Jolie drops her eldest daughter Zahara off at college

Angelina Jolie has been experiencing the crazy rollercoaster of emotions that many parents feel during one of life’s biggest moments – dropping your child off at college for the first time.

Angelina’s eldest daughter Zahara (17) was aided by her mother on Thursday as she arrived at Spelman College for her official move-in day.

In an Instagram post shared by Spelman College’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, the 47-year-old actress revealed that she was “so excited” and proud of her daughter.

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today!” she said in response to being asked how she felt.

Credit: Darryl Holloman Instagram

“I haven’t started crying yet… hopefully I can hold it together,” Angelina said, her voice sounding thick with emotion.

Darryl Holloman passed on his own good wishes to Zahara in the caption of his post. “Welcome to campus… Zahara, c’2026!!”, he wrote, referring to the year that Zahara will graduate.

On July 31st of this year, Angelina announced via her Instagram account that Zahara would be attending Spelman College. She posted a photo to showcase her daughter beaming with her new classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!”, Angelina exclaimed in the caption.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl”, the mum wrote proudly.

Spelman’s campus is located in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. The institution is renowned for being a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women. In the past, the college has received praise and funding from other superstars such as Beyoncé.

Angelina and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, adopted Zahara in 2005. They are also parents to five other children – Maddox (21), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), plus twins Knox and Vivienne (14). The couple separated in 2016 and have been engaging in a lengthy custody battle ever since.

We wish Zahara the best of luck with her new adventure!