Angela Scanlon joined by Rosanna Davison on Ask Me Anything

The line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed this morning and it is a cracker that is not to be missed!

We've been loving Ask Me Anything since it returned to our screens with the unique chat show styling of guests not knowing what they could be asked about beforehand, and this weeks line-up is sure to be an interesting watch.

From comedians to models to bakers, Angela has some wonderful guests joining her on the pink couch this weekend to keep you entertained and up to date on all the latest celebrity gossip.

This Saturday night on RTÉ One, the 2 Johnnies talk about being the Irish Ant and Dec (without the money!), Johnny Smacks grosses Angela out by admitting that his mother cut his toenails until he was 19 and Johnny B reveals he's planning a comedy roast when he delivers his Best Man speech at Johnny Smacks' upcoming wedding.

Rosanna Davison, the first Irish woman to win Miss World and feature on Playboy magazine cover, will be joining Angela on the pink couch to explain how her grandmother was a spy during the Cold War and how cosy she found the Playboy mansion when she had a peak around it. Rosanna also tells Angela how she recently found her three toddlers ripping up copies of her stash of Playboy magazines.

Credit: RTÉ / Andres Poveda

As if that's not enough to keep us entertained, Angela will be chatting to the Queen of Tarts herself, Mary Berry, about clubbing in Ibiza, writing a whopping 75 cookbooks, and sleeping with a pig (in a towel… not a blanket!). Mary will also be discussing when her husband accidently killed a dove when he proposed to her, and how she has never had a takeaway in her life.

To join in on the fun, surprises and unexpected revelations, tune into Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One on Saturday, November 12 at 9.40pm with a cuppa in hand. Prepare to hear some astonishing celebrity stories!