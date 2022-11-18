Angela Scanlon joined by Derry Girls star on Ask Me Anything

The weekend is almost upon us which means we can look forward to putting our feet up and enjoying some quality entertainment on the TV.

To keep our Saturday night’s full of gossip and laughter, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will have a host of great guests spilling the beans on questions they’re never answered before.

From a Derry Girls star to the nation’s favourite X-Factor judge, there are plenty of famous faces to keep your Saturday night entertaining.

Firstly, Vanessa Feltz will be joining Angela on the pink couch to talk about life in Ballycotton and why it's her sacred duty to embarrass her offspring. She will be revealing what to do if your sex life is in danger of becoming boring (you'll need some cling film, strawberries and aubergines) and explaining why she's “so f*cking delighted to be alive!”.

Meanwhile Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn is used to having "Don't be a d*ck" shouted at him. Dylan is 100 to 1 to be the next Bond but he also muses about how honoured he is to be the first Englishman- who isn't a soldier- on a wall mural.

Credit: Andres Poveda

Louis Walsh will be chatting to Angela about why he's not a member of Ronan Keating's fan club, how he saved U2's career and why his mum wanted him to be a priest.

Angela’s one-hour long show will feature surprise and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests as they chatter and chuckle on this week’s show. So grab your drink of choice, bring plenty of snacks and prepare to put your feet up and enjoy this unique talk show.

Watch Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything, on Saturday, November 19, on RTÉ One at 9:40pm.