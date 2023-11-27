Angela Scanlon finally breaks silence on shock Strictly exit

Angela Scanlon has finally spoken out after her departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

After 10 weeks of performances, the TV presenter lost out on a place in this Saturday's quarter finals to Bad Education star Layton Williams.

A few days on from the end of her Strictly journey, Angela has now opened up about her adventure.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a video of her Strictly farewell.

“Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan,” Angela began.

“When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings,” she joked, adding: “What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).”

The mum-of-two continued candidly: “To get out there every week in front of millions with no control, as a recovering perfectionist, was HARD. To pick up every week and go again was HARD. To receive feedback wasn’t always cute. To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD.”

The Ask Me Anything host then went on to praise her professional dance partner, Carlos Gu.

“To dance every week was easy. To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability. To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me was easy. It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift. I feel like the LUCKIEST. @gkx_carlos you are my favourite x,” she exclaimed.

Many of Angela’s Strictly co-stars have since taken to her comments section to express their pride.

“You’re a true star @angelascanlon you brightened everyone’s Saturday night up every time you stepped on that dance floor,” replied Kai Widdrington.

“Love you,” added Nikita Kanda.