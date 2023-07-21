Andy Warhol & Banksy artwork on display in THIS Belfast location

Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event, featuring works by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Damien Hirst, Patrick O’Reilly, and Keith Haring, is set to return to the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast this summer.

The international art and sculpture fair, Art and Soul, will be hosted by Gormleys at the five-star resort from August 19 until Sept 10, and will showcase €7million worth of works by some of the biggest names in international and Irish art.

The event is free to attend and will consist of a major outdoor sculpture exhibition of 80 large sculptures and installations set throughout the 12 acres of landscaped grounds, which stretch down towards the shores of Belfast Lough.

Art-lovers will be delighted to hear that there will be over over 280 works on display, featuring international artists alongside leading Irish sculptors Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Sandra Bell, Eamonn Ceannt, John Fitzgerald, Anthony Scott and Orla De Brí.

The interior of the hotel will display 100 artworks by some of the world’s best-known artists, including from Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Robert Indiana, to Damien Hirst, Salvador Dali and Banksy.

Irish artists Martin Mooney, Maser, Peter Monaghan, Gordon Harris and Stephen Forbes will also be included in the wonderful exhibitions.

All of the artworks will be for sale, with prices ranging from €1,000 up to €450,000.

This will be the ninth major art and sculpture event Gormleys have organised, and the fourth time this event has been hosted in the grounds of the five-star Culloden.

Oliver Gormley of Gormleys has said, “Building on the success of previous events, we are delighted to return this fair, which has toured the country, to the Culloden where it first began”.

“Art and Soul gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works of art in the beautiful surroundings of the estate. Adults and children will enjoy the event equally, and our previous events in Russborough and the Castlemartyr Resort attracted over 10,000 visitors.”

To celebrate the event, Hastings Hotels are offering brilliant deals on breaks and dining, including an Art and Soul ‘Sip and See’ package from €421 per night for two, including accommodation, breakfast, Bollinger champagne and canapés in Culloden’s summer champagne garden.

Event attendees can also take advantage of the Culloden’s Fine Dining with Fine Art package, which pairs a luxurious tasting menu surrounded by original Warhol prints, a Champagne reception, an exclusive guided tour of the fair as well as a talk with Oliver Gormley on the unique works in the collection.

An afternoon tea among the artwork, Fancies with Fine Art, is also offered by the five star estate.

During the event, there will be a programme of artists’ talks and daily guided tours. Art and Soul will be open to the public daily from 11am–7pm.

More information and accommodation offers can be found on cullodenestateandspa.com/art-and-soul and gormleys.ie.