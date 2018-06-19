An immortal legacy: A look back on the work of Michael Jackson

By Amy Donohoe

Michael Jackson died on the 25th of June nine years ago. The star rose to fame in the 1970s. He was the first black superstar of the post civil-rights era and he was the first breakthrough black performer on MTV.

He was the best-selling American singer, songwriter and dancer. As a child, Jackson became the lead singer of his family's popular Motown group, the Jackson 5. He went on to a successful solo career, delivering Number one hits from the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

He wasn’t just an American popstar, he was a global icon from a black family. He made culture accept a person of colour way before Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama did. Beyonce said that "The incomparable Michael Jackson has made a bigger impact on music than any other artist in the history of music. He was magic. He was what we all strive to be. He will always be the King of Pop!" '

A post shared by Michael Jackson5 World (@michaeljackson5world) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

Thriller was released in 1982. It was Jackson’s sixth solo album. It’s the best-selling album in history, with seven Top 10 hits. The album stayed on the charts for 80 weeks, holding the No. 1 spot for 37 weeks.

On the album, the child R&B star matured into a soulman: a singer, dancer and songwriter. He and his producer Quincy Jones created the something-for-everyone album with a firm fusion of dance beats and pop phrases.

The star who inspired artists such as Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and Usher made history when he became the first artist to win eight Grammys in one night at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards on the 28th February 1984. He won these awards due to his work which was diverse and original. He won best album of the year. He also earned a Grammy due to his songwriting talents for best rhythm and blues song Billie Jean.

A post shared by Just Another Moonwalker (@smooththrilla) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

Thriller won best male pop vocal performance and Beat it won best male rock vocal performance. On a 1983 television special honoring Motown, Jackson performed his No. 1 hit Billie Jean and debuted his famous dance move, the Moonwalk.

He created this step himself and choreographed the dance sequences for the video of the album's other No. 1 hit, Beat It. Michael Jackson was a child prodigy, a musical genius and one of the most idolised artists worldwide.

From a gifted child with the Jackson Five to a global pop icon, he was always a source of fascination for his fans and the media.

A post shared by Mundo Michael Jackson (@mundomichaelj) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

Although he was the “King of Pop” Jackson was shy, quiet and a gentle spirit person off-stage. He wasn’t comfortable with the media attention he received and seldom gave interviews.

“I'm just like anyone. I cut and I bleed and I embarrass easily.” By the late 1980s, he had created his own fantasy escape called Neverland. This is where he had amusement park rides and exotic pets, such as a chimpanzee named Bubbles.

He also had a hideaway in Ireland located in Westmeath. He was relieved that he had found a place hidden away from the paparazzi which was rich in history, myth and folklore.

A post shared by Michael Jackson (@mj_unbreakable) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

The singer pushed the boundaries of pop and R&B. He dominated the 1980s the way Elvis Presley towered the 1950s. He revolutionised the world of music. His dancing, singing, and the way he dressed was unique.

Although he was a naive and vulnerable person in everyday life, when he performed it was powerful, breathtaking and magnificent.

He once said, “Often people just don’t see what I see. They have too much doubt. You can’t be your best when you’re doubting yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, who will?” Michael Jackson presented clarity.

His audience understood what he was about within seconds and then they were treated to an bombardment of over-delivery.

A post shared by King of Pop (@smoothmichael_fin) on Jun 19, 2018 at 12:05am PDT

He blended difficulty with simplicity; from his dance moves and stage settings down to the memorable props like the glove and hat for the song Billie Jean. Hours of work went into crafting the perfect performance. He always left a lasting impression.

He put all his efforts and feelings and soul into his song and no matter what the media said about him, it never stopped him from achieving. He never lost sight of the bigger picture – the worldwide stage, including desires for world peace, harmony and unity.

He loved the planet and its people and wanted to make the world a better place. He had high standards, he always aimed to always better himself. Each album, song, concert and video was an opportunity to set a whole new level.

An example of this is the video for the song Thriller. It was more than a pop video; It was a mini film production.

Michael Jackson was a perfectionist; he was one of the greatest performers of all time, who left an immortal legacy.

When he was born into a large family on the 29th of August 1958, no one could have imagined that he would’ve became one of the most influential entertainers on this planet.