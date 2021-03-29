An Ally McBeal revival is in the early stages of development

Good news Ally McBeal fans — it’s been reported that a revival might be in the works and original star Calista Flockhart will be returning!

According to TVLine, an Ally McBeal revival is in the very early stages of development, with plans for Calista Flockhart to reprise her role as the hot-shot lawyer and title character.

As the revival is still in its early stages, there is currently no network attached to the project and while original show creator David E. Kelley has been tipped to be an executive producer, he also made it clear that he wouldn’t be stepping in as show-runner. Instead he suggested that a female would be better suited in that role.

“If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman,” David told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, when he discussed being open to an Ally McBeal reboot. “If it's going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours,” David added.

For those who don’t know, Ally McBeal was a critically acclaimed American law dramedy, which centred around Ally, a young Boston lawyer who switches firms after enduring some sexual harassment and now finds herself working with her ex.

While the series was technically about lawyers and featured an abundance of drama filled courtroom scenes, it largely focused on the characters’ romantic relationships and personal lives. Starting in 1997, the show ran for five seasons, airing 112 episodes before it was cancelled after its fifth and final season in 2002.

In its early years, Ally McBeal was quite popular come award season, winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999. The Show featured quite a few stand-out stars including Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Gil Bellows (The Shawshank Redemption), Peter MacNicol (Ghostbusters II, Chicago Hope, Veep), Courtney Thorne-Smith (According to Jim), Portia de Rossi (Arrested Development), Lisa Nicole Carson (ER) and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels, Elementary).