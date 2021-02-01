Amy Schumer embraces her c-section scar in naked mirror-selfie

Comedian and actress, Amy Schumer has shared an incredibly empowering Instagram post, as she embraces her c-section scar and shares a naked mirror-selfie.

The mum-of-one posted the revealing selfie to Instagram on Sunday evening, captioning her post with, “Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection.”

Seeing the 39-year-old mum fully and unapologetically embrace her c-section scar encouraged many of her followers to do the same.

“Beautiful body! I need to love my c-section more,” one follower wrote in the comment section.

“Amen sister! Scars are beautiful,” another wrote.

“That scar represents power, life and healing. You’re beautiful,” a third commented.

Amy gave birth to her first child, a son named Gene, in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer. However, while Amy proudly embraces her c-section scar, her pregnancy was far from easy.

Amy has been quite open about her difficult pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a severe form of morning sickness and nausea which can cause weight loss and dehydration, among other side affects.

Amy recently revealed, “I, for my safety, cannot be pregnant again,” while speaking on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

“One in three mothers with hyperemesis, what I had, one in three babies don't make it. So I really don't like those odds. Just because you're vomiting so much you can't nourish your baby or yourself, so my pregnancy was a huge bummer,” she explained.

However, Amy and Chris do plan on having more children, as they want a sibling for little Gene, but they are exploring other options at the moment.

Taking to Instagram in January 2020, Amy shared another close-up image of her c-section scar, as she captioned the post, writing, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do.”

“We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling,” she candidly added.