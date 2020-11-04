Amy Huberman’s kids had the sweetest reaction to her third pregnancy

Irish actress, Amy Huberman is delighted to be expecting her third child with rugby husband, Brian O’Driscoll.

The Finding Joy star recently opened up about how she’s been preparing for the birth of her new baby, and the adorable reaction her two other kids had, after finding out they were going to have a new little sibling.

“They are really excited,” Amy gushed when speaking to VIP magazine. “Sadie keeps saying, ‘I can’t remember a thing about Billy arriving!’ And I am like ‘No, you were about 20 months old, of course, you don’t’,” she lovingly described.

Amy and Brian are already proud parents to seven-year-old daughter, Sadie and five-year-old son, Billy. Two months ago, Amy announced that she was pregnant with baby number three in a hilariously witty Instagram post.

“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet,” Amy wrote in her exciting announcement post.

Even though it’s been five years since the actress gave birth last, Amy’s relatively chilled about the whole situation. “I definitely feel less nervous. I feel relaxed… maybe a bit too relaxed,” she confessed.

“The baby stuff is in the attic…I’ll have to send Brian up to get it. Maybe I’ll just sit there and watch him sort it while eating Callipos,” Amy added jokingly, referring to a past pregnancy craving.

“It has been a couple of years though…I should probably start reading some baby books! It’s fine, we will feel our way through it,” she assured.