Amy Huberman pens tribute to dad 6 months after his passing

Amy Huberman has shared a moving tribute to her dad to mark the six month anniversary of him passing away.

The Striking Out star’s dad sadly passed away in May of this year at the age of 84, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Amy took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of her dad with an emotional message that reads, “Can’t believe it’s six months already, and also can’t believe it’s only six months”.

“I miss your messing & advice, miss you every day Dad. Hope you’re making them laugh wherever you are”, she added.

The 43-year-old’s comments were flooded with words of support from friends and fans alike.

Broadcaster Maïa Dunphy, who sadly lost her mum this year, wrote, “I hate the months passing. It’s awful to feel we’re moving further away from when we had them here. Sending love. X”.

“Thinking of you very much kisses”, penned Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Victoria Smurfit, known for her role in Bloodlands added, “That’s a poppety poppety that will ALWAYS be with you. You are him, he is you”.

When sharing the tragic news of her dad’s passing just days after his birthday to her 468K Instagram followers, Amy said, “Heartbroken to say goodbye, a goodbye I was never going to be ready for. Will love and miss you always, but so grateful that we were yours, and that you were ours”.

“Rest In Peace Pops. Will treasure the memories and see you shine in the things, places and people you loved. Here’s to wonderful you”.

The Finding Joy actress also described her dad as, “Kind and generous, clever and curious, brave and bold, creative and talented, ambitious and tenacious, dapper and unique”.

As well as, “A gentleman through and through, adventurous and free spirited, welcoming to everyone, encouraging and inspiring, always looking forward with positivity”.