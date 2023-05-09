Amy Hart updates fans on boyfriend Sam after hospital visit

Amy Hart has shared a health update on her boyfriend Sam after he injured himself and had to go to hospital.

The former Love Island star revealed her partner had ‘sliced his head open’ following an accident with their gate.

Amy first posted to her 1.1M Instagram followers about the worrying incident and revealed, “I was halfway through cooking a bank holiday tapas extravaganza for us… Stanley was asleep, Sam was sorting some stuff out for the tip…”.

“When he came in and said he'd sliced his head open on the gate. My parents are still away so luckily my auntie sprung into action to come and sit with Stanley so we're here for next however many hours!”, she continued alongside a photo in hospital.

“We got moved from A&E to the urgent treatment centre… I think Sam is just about to go into see someone”.

“He's good, he's just got a massive gash on his head basically, I've enjoyed moving it around”.

Hart then updated her fans by sharing the good news that the couple made it home from the hospital after Sam had to get his head glued.

Sharing a snap of Sam cradling and feeding their newborn son with a smile on his face, the former reality TV star penned, “Home now with a glued head”, followed by a laughing emoji.

Amy and Sam welcomed their first child, Stanley, into the world in March of this year.

The couple have just returned from their first holiday with their baby boy. The family-of-three headed to Spain where Amy revealed it was, “A lovely few days away in our home away from home! Lots of firsts for Stanley but sadly not his first time in a big pool as it was far too cold! We improvised”.

“Really changed my mindset and now instead of being sad the newborn stage is ending, I’m excited at all the exciting things we’ve got to come!”.