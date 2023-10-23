Amy Hart thrills fans with adorable Halloween snaps of son

Amy Hart has been getting into the Halloween spirit!

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby boy, Stanley, into the world with her fiancé Sam Rason back in March.

Amy has now delighted fans with adorable family photos at a pumpkin patch, featuring matching outfits with her and her son.

Hart took to Instagram to share the sweet snaps to her 1.1M followers and opened up about her experience with taking her baby boy on a Halloween-themed day out.

The cute pictures show Amy, Sam and Stanley posing alongside ample pumpkins as well as of them out in a pumpkin field.

Amy and Stanley were in matching jumpers as the former reality star’s top said, ‘Mama to the cutest pumpkin’, while Stanley’s read, ‘Cutest pumpkin in the patch’.

The mum-of-one captioned the post, “Our little pump-king. Best day at the pumpkin patch again!”.

“Second year we’ve been with our friends, last year with a 2&1 year old, this year with a 3&2 year old, a 7 month old and an 8 day old baby!”.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

She added, “It’s absolutely huge, pumpkins, play areas, tractor rides, a maze and loads of other rides and stuff to do! Can’t wait til next year!”.

Many of Amy’s fans headed to the comments to share their joy over the adorable snaps.

One fan wrote, “Lovely pictures, Stanley always looks so happy !!! Lovely family”.

“Aw gorgeous photos!! Stanley looks so cute & grown up with his hair like that x”, penned a second fan.

Another commented, “Super cute photo of you and Stanley. Happy for you, you got your happily ever after”.

Amy also headed to her Instagram Stories to share more of an insight into the festive day.

She explained, “Excited for this to become a family tradition. The best day. Rogate is such an amazing patch, we go every year and it gets better every time!”.

“It’s family run and all the kids and cousins were all working there today!”.

Stanley also got to enjoy his first tractor ride with his dad and Amy admitted, “He didn’t cry so I think we’re on for Disney now”.