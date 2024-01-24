Amy Hart spills all the details on her upcoming lavish wedding

Amy Hart has been spilling all the details about her wedding!

The former Love Island star is currently preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Sam Rason.

After initially meeting via Instagram, the couple first went public with their romance in August 2021, two years after Amy’s stint on Love Island.

Amy and Sam subsequently got engaged last September, exactly six months after they welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Stanley.

As she prepares to become a wife later this year, Amy has now been unveiling a few glimpses into her big day.

In an interview with Heat Magazine, the 31-year-old confirmed that before she heads off on her honeymoon to Las Vegas, she will be having a lengthy wedding with her husband-to-be.

“So, it's a four-day wedding, of course,” she admitted, before going on to tease that her love for musical theatre has had an influence on herself and Sam’s choice for their first dance.

“The first dance isn't a song written for a musical, but it has been in a musical, and one of my friends who has just left the West End production of Hamilton is singing it,” Amy hinted.

The mum-of-one elaborated by confessing that her friend’s performance was almost cancelled.

“At one point, he wasn't sure he would come to the wedding, because he has another friend getting married on the same day. But get this – both our weddings are in Spain, only 35 minutes away from each other. He's going to their ceremony and drinks, and then to ours for the meal and the first dance. It's fate,” she exclaimed.

Lastly, in terms of her wedding dress, Amy shared that she has already picked her chosen gown.

“I put this dress on – I'd never have looked at it but my stylist Jeff asked me to try it on and I ended up loving it,” she recalled.