Amy Hart shares gorgeous bumpdate from sunny getaway

Former Love Island star Amy Hart is absolutely glowing in her latest bumpdate snaps from her sunny getaway.

Amy and her boyfriend Sam are currently on a stunning holiday in the Caribbean island of Curaçao as part of a cruise trip, where she posted beach snaps showing her blossoming baby bump.

The former reality TV star joked that it looked like she had swallowed a beach ball as she and her beau posed for snaps in the sea.

Hart captioned the post, “It’s not what it looks like, I haven’t actually swallowed a beach ball. We spent the day at the Renaissance hotel in Curaçao which was $40 each for the day and $20 redeemable on food and drinks”.

“It’s a really cool man made beach where the sea is also an infinity pool!? We didn’t book in advance just turned up!”. She added, “(The @pandcruises trip were on is an ad press trip but we paid for this excursion at the hotel!”.

Many famous faces and fans on Amy’s headed to the comments to compliment her and her growing baby bump.

Dancing on Ice star Alexandra Schauman wrote, “Stunning babes”. A follower of Amy’s penned, “I just love the last pic of you both having fun! You look amazing!!”.

“The bump is so cute omg. Hope you are both having the best time”, added another follower.

Amy and Sam revealed they were expecting their first child together in August when they were speaking on Loose Women about Amy’s fertility difficulties.

Amy also shared a photo of the couple dressed as Mamma Mia characters and holding up a baby scan. The post is captioned, “We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all”.

“Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out”.