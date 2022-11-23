Amy Hart posts exciting baby update after reaching milestone

Former Love Island star Amy Hart is getting in the festive mood.

Amy has shared a bumpdate with her fans with a Christmas twist and has revealed what the next step is in her pregnancy before her little one arrives.

Sharing a collection of snaps of herself dressed in Christmas pyjamas donned in sprigs of holly and standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, Amy delighted fans with new photos of her blossoming baby bump.

The 30-year-old also surprised fans with a funny picture of her boyfriend Sam posing the same as she was so he wouldn’t be left out.

The former reality TV star captioned the post, “25 weeks ft Sam trying to get in on the action. Midwife appointment today and everything looking good, my bump is just under the average on the graph and heart beat was strong!”

She then spoke about her future pregnancy plans for the rest of the year, revealing, “Got appointments in December to look at my CIN cells again and another one to discuss my birth preferences in light of my fibroids. 15-17 weeks to go #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnantbelly #25weekspregnant”.

Fans of Amy’s headed to the comments to share their excitement for her as she reaches this pregnant milestone and to compliment her on the lovely photos.

One fan wrote, “Haha Sam in that last slide lol, beautiful photos I bet you’re buzzing!”, while a second said, “Perfect bump, you're gonna be amazing parents xx”.

“I’m so excited for you both! I’m so proud”, penned a third fan. Another added, “Sooo happy for you darling! You bring so much joy to my feed”.

Amy revealed she was expecting her first child with Sam in August of this year when speaking on Loose Women about her fertility struggles and by sharing a photo of the pair holding up their baby scan. Their bundle of joy is due in March 2023.