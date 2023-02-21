Amy Childs teases ‘exciting’ announcement ahead of twins birth

Amy Childs has been teasing her fans!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is currently expecting twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq. Amy is 31 weeks into her pregnancy, and the couple have already confirmed that they will be welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl.

As if the incoming arrival of her babies wasn’t exciting enough, Amy has now teased that she and Billy will be making another exciting announcement very soon!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 32-year-old shared a sweet snap of Billy cradling her bare baby bump. Amy can also be seen filming the moment with a handheld video camera.

“31 weeks today,” Amy penned at the beginning of her caption.

“Ok so I am well and truly feeling massive, the babies woke me up at 3.30 this morning think they was having a party in the belly,” she joked, alongside several cry-laughing emojis.

Then, at the end of her caption, Amy sneakily let her 789K Instagram followers know that she still has a surprise up her sleeve. “Also We have some very exciting news!! We Can’t wait to share with you all”, she teased.

In the comments section of her post, fans of the couple have been speculating about what her exciting announcement could be – and they think Amy has given a huge hint already!

“Your doing your own show? I bet that’s what it is or a one off baby special 100% xx”, replied one fan, referring to the fact that Amy can be seen with a video camera in the adorable photo she shared.

“Hope you are filming your own show”, another fan commented.

“A tv show of your own. Called Amy’s double trouble lol”, one fan joked.

Amy and Billy initially announced their twin pregnancy in October of last year. The couple have been together since October 2021, and are now living together.

The arrival of their twins will mark the first time that Amy and Billy are parents together. Amy is already a mum to two children – five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie – from previous relationships.

We can’t wait to find out what the expectant parents’ announcement is!