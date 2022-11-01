Amy Childs shares sweet video as she celebrates twins pregnancy

The TOWIE family is growing once again!

One of the stars of The Only Way Is Essex, Amy Childs, announced yesterday that she is expecting twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

The 32-year-old has since shared an adorable video montage of herself and Billy posing for a photoshoot with OK!, to show off her growing baby bump. Amy is visibly glowing in the video, as she looks radiant with soft-glam makeup and wearing a pair of white, silky pyjamas.

“Still on cloud 9 with all your messages….,” Amy gushed in the caption of her story. “This video has really made me teary this morning”.

“Our beautiful babies I can’t wait to meet you what will you be???”, the expectant mum added, speculating whether or not she will be greeting twin boys, twin girls, or a mix of the two!

On Monday morning, fans of TOWIE were delighted when Amy and Billy announced that their family would be growing once more.

“‘THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT’” When 4 become 6!!”, the couple exclaimed in their joint caption. “We’re both over the moon to announce we’re having.. ‘NOT 1… BUT 2’… WE’RE HAVING TWINS!!”.

“Our family is so complete and we’re so excited for the next chapter,” the pair added, ecstatic to share their wonderful news.

Since announcing their pregnancy, Amy and Billy have received an influx of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

“Huge congratulations to you all”, commented fellow TOWIE star Billie Faiers. “such wonderful news !! Two beautiful babies so exciting ! lots of love darling xxxx”.

“Omg! congratulations gorgeous”, wrote former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson.

“OMG congratulations wow so happy for you both ! Twins!!”, exclaimed TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger. “how beautiful xxx”.

Amy is already a mother to two children from two previous marriages – five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie. Amy and Billy began their relationship in October of last year.

"I promise you now, I didn’t want any more children,” Amy teased to OK!. “When I met Bill I thought, ‘Do you know what, I’ll have one more.’ We are so excited – it’s going to be absolutely amazing," she gushed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!