Amy Childs admits why she ‘would never have a home birth’

Former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs has opened up about her feelings since finding out she is expecting twins with her boyfriend Billy.

Amy spoke openly in her OK! column about being ‘back to square one’ now that she is pregnant again and reveals that she ‘would never have a home birth’.

She explained, “As a new mum, you can read every single book, you can talk to loads of people, but you’re never actually ready until you have your own baby”.

“Polly was such a good baby, and Ritchie was a good baby as well – I just sort of winged it really. But with twins, I feel like I’m back to square one now”.

Amy added, “I’ve been googling and speaking to my friends who have got twins, but I don’t think you’re ever ready until they’re here. Every baby’s different! We’ll see what happens”.

The former reality TV star also said that she has been speaking to Frankie Essex, who welcomed her twins into the world earlier this year, about what she will need with two newborn babies.

The 32-year-old shared her birth plan and explained why she wouldn’t consider having a home birth, which have risen in popularity in recent years.

“People have been so interested in my birth plan and I’d never have a home birth. I’d never do it because, obviously with twins now, I feel like if anything did go wrong then we’d be at a hospital”.

“I do think as well, if I had a home birth I don’t think I’d be able to look at my home the same way. It’s really mad because even when I had Ritchie and Polly at Broomfield Hospital in Essex, I literally went past the place about 3 weeks after and it gave me the heebeegeebees. I thought, ‘Oh my God I can’t look at this place, it makes me feel ill’”.

“With twins, I’m high risk. I’m not high risk personally as I’m fit and 32 and whatever, but I’ve learnt that when you have twins it’s classed as high risk. But I’d never have a home birth anyway in case of any complications and if anything happened”.

Amy is already mum to five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie, while Billy is becoming a first-time dad. She revealed this is the reason they are finding out their twins' genders. "Billy is a first time dad so he obviously wants that excitement of finding out. We’re definitely finding out because I feel like I need to be organised".