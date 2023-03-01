Amy Childs admits she felt ‘really faint’ over twin pregnancy news

Amy Childs has been spilling all the details about her pregnancy!

The Only Way Is Essex star is currently expecting twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

With her twin babies due to arrive on April 26, the 32-year-old promptly decided to catch up with her 790K Instagram followers on how her pregnancy has been going so far.

Amy took to social media last night and invited her fans to submit questions for a casual Q&A.

The reality star was subsequently asked by a fan about her reaction when she was first told that she would be having twins.

Accompanied by a stunning snap of herself and Billy from their very first pregnancy photoshoot, Amy penned a very honest answer.

“Me and Bill just looked at each other, Bill burst out laughing I felt really faint and thought I was going to pass out,” the expectant mum exclaimed.

“However it was amazing news (few days to get over the shock) but I am a very lucky mummy to be having twins, boy and girl,” Amy continued to gush, following the reveal of her babies’ genders in November of last year.

“The most perfect news me and @BillyDelbosq8 could ask for,” she wrote at the end of her caption. “My family is finally complete.”

Amy and Billy initially announced in October of last year that they were expecting twins, and that they were about to become parents together for the first time. Amy is already a mum to five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie from previous relationships.

“‘THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT’ When 4 become 6!!,” the couple penned in their joint caption at the time.

“We’re both over the moon to announce we’re having.. ‘NOT 1… BUT 2’… WE’RE HAVING TWINS!! Our family is so complete and we’re so excited for the next chapter,” Amy and Billy added.

We’re wishing Amy well in the final few weeks of her pregnancy!