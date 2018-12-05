America’s Next Top Model: Jael Strauss loses her battle with cancer

Jael Strauss who was a contestant in season eight of America's Next Top Model has sadly passed away.

The 34-year-old model lost her battle to breast cancer, only two months after she was initially diagnosed.

The model gained her wings in a hospice on Tuesday around 11 am.

Her health had begun to rapidly deteriorate on Monday, according to TMZ.

Jael had informed fans that she had decided to stop chemotherapy in October.

Heartbreakingly she said her cancer was "incurable" at stage four.

“I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know, On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer,” she wrote on Facebook.

“It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable.”

“With treatment, it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die. I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013,” she finished.

The model also penned her feelings about her first night in the hospice: “So many things I never knew about life. Or death. So many things.”

In a statement to TMZ, her family said that: “The one blessing was that we were able to show her how loved she was before she passed.”

“She brought so much light to people,” they added.

Before her untimely passing, Jael detailed that she was focused on rebuilding her life after being sober for five years.

The model struggled with an addition to crystal meth but bravely overcame it.

Tributes have been pouring in all over social media.

Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.