American Horror Story star Billie Lourd welcomes second child

Billie Lourd is now a mum-of-two!

It has been revealed that the American Horror Story star has given birth to her second child alongside her husband Austen Rydell.

Austen and Billie, who is the daughter of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, are already parents to a two-year-old son named Kingston.

Credit: Billie Lourd Instagram

The news of the couple’s new arrival was unexpectedly announced by Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd, when he was speaking at Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills yesterday.

“My daughter had a baby last night,” Bryan confirmed. “I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I'm a little tired, but happy,” he gushed.

The gender and name of their second child have yet to be publicly shared.

Billie revealed her pregnancy in September of this year, when she debuted her baby bump at the London premiere of her film Ticket To Paradise, in which she plays the best friend of the daughter of George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ characters.

Billie and Austen first met in 2016, and dated briefly before deciding to go their separate ways. However, the pair soon reunited once more in 2017, and things got more serious between them.

After dating for four years, the couple revealed in June 2020 that they had gotten engaged. In September of that same year, Billie and Austen secretly welcomed their first child, baby Kingston, into the world together. In March of this year, the couple finally tied the knot during a stunning ceremony in Mexico.

Speaking last year, the 30-year-old mum opened up about how her relationship with Austen has changed since the two of them became parents. “We just became even closer friends, even better partners,” she explained. “'And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together.”

Congratulations to Billie and Austen on their new arrival!