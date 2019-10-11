Amber Rose welcomes a baby boy and his name is pretty unusual

Huge congratulations are in order or Amber Rose and her partner Alexander “AE” Edwards, who have welcomed their first child together.

Amber gave birth to a healthy baby boy and his name is pretty unusual.

The parents decided to call their son Slash Alexander Edwards.

Alexander announced the birth of their son on Instagram. He praised Amber for being so strong throughout her pregnancy and labour.

“Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar,” the new dad said.

This is Amber’s second child. She is also a mum to six-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she shares with Wiz Khalifa.

Amber confirmed her pregnancy in April by posting a snap of her blooming baby bump. The mum-of-two revealed, “Alexander and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

The mum, who has been dating Alexander since 2018, said he is her best friend. "He came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships."

She added, “I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again."

We are so happy for Amber and Alexander. Their baby boy is as cute as can be.