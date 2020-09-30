Amanda Seyfried shares unseen pregnancy photo for the first time

The Mamma Mia actress revealed the birth of her second child with husband, Thomas Sadoski, on Monday night after keeping her pregnancy a secret from the public.

The mum-of-two has now shared the first photo from her pregnancy, showing off her beautiful baby bump in an adorable throw-back pic.

In the photo we can see a heavily pregnant Amanda, sporting epic farm-girl vibes, wearing black shorts with a white t-shirt, paired with a plaid, checkered shirt on top. She completed her outfit with black lace-up boots.

Their adorable 3 ½-year-old daughter is standing in front of her mum, reaching up to hold her belly and say hello to her new little brother, while Amanda lovingly gazes down at her daughter.

The two are standing in front of their newly renovated farmhouse in upstate New York, where the family have been living amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old captioned her post by simply writing, “The Before,” referring to the exciting time in her life before she welcomed her new baby into the world.

Several of Amanda’s Mean Girls co-stars entered the comments to share their love and support. Actress, Lindsay Lohan, who played the Mean Girls lead role of Cady Heron, commented three heart emojis, while Lacy Chabert who took on the role as Gretchen Wieners similarly left a single heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George, head of The Plastics, doesn’t have a social media presence.

The happy parents confirmed the birth of their son with INARA, an organization they joined as board members in 2018 and War Child USA.

Their announcement post read, “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.”

“With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”