Amanda Seyfried on the possibility of a third Mamma Mia movie

We can all agree that Mamma Mia is one of the most joyous movies of all time. It features ABBA’s greatest hits, a beautiful Greek island, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth dancing and Meryl Streep. What more could you want?

The musical is our go-to movie when we need a little bit of joy in our lives and it looks like a third movie could happen one day. Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie in the Mamma Mia movies, spoke to Collider about how much she’d love to film another movie with the cast.

She revealed how much fun the cast had filming Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, “Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia? So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3.”

However, Seyfried admitted that there is one problem, “I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use “Super Trooper” again and we’d have to use “Mamma Mia” again and have to use them in a different way.”

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is set to land on Netflix on June 26 and the original movie will arrive on the streaming service next month. Who knows if we’ll get another Mamma Mia movie but at least we’ll be able to screech along to Fernando to our heart’s content.