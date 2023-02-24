All the new movies & TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend

It’s finally Friday which means we can leave the stress of the working week behind us and settle in for the weekend with a good film or series.

What better way to start the weekend than by putting your feet up and surrounding yourself with your favourite snacks as you enjoy watching some new movies or starting a new series that has been added to Netflix?

Netflix has really treated us for the weekend ahead as there are wonderful films and shows on the streaming platform to binge-watch, so whether you’re into action, crime or comedy, there’s something for you to enjoy.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.

Credit: Netflix

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unravelling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found murdered, a century of corruption in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide until now.

Outer Banks: Season 3

Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days revelling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. Things quickly go south for them all when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, literally running for their lives. They can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all?

Credit: Netflix

The Strays

An upper-middle-class woman's perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

We Have a Ghost

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA. Stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro and Jennifer Coolidge.

Credit: Netflix

Nocebo

A London fashion designer with a mysterious illness is helped by a Filipino caregiver’s traditional healing methods, revealing a horrifying truth.

Triptych

Inspired by true events, this series follows the life of Becca, a forensics agent determined to unearth why she and her siblings were separated at birth.