All the new movies & TV shows coming to Netflix this April

Spring has finally sprung and it’s already almost April! The beginning of a new month means there is a whole host of brilliant new movies and TV shows to look forward to arriving on Netflix.

From the return of our favourite shows, to awe-inspiring new movies, you won’t be disappointed by the many new additions coming to Netflix over the next month.

Since there are so many new titles being added to the streaming platform, we’ve chosen some of our top picks for the month that we think everyone will love. So if you’re looking for film and TV programme recommendations, we’ve got something for everyone. All you have to do is check them out below and stock up on popcorn.

TV shows

BEEF- April 6

A road rage incident between two strangers, a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

Transatlantic- April 7

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

Thicker Than Water- April 7

A journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord's merciless scheme.

Florida Man- April 13

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild and deadly treasure hunt.

Workin' Moms: Season 7- April 26

In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfillment. It's hard — but laughter helps.

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2- April 27

For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

The Nurse- April 27

A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague's desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story.

Sweet Tooth: Season 2- April 27

Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

Movies

Weathering- April 1

After losing her baby and nearly her life during labour, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now- April 5

This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi's journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.

Chupa- April 7

While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Seven Kings Must Die- April 14

In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

A Tourist's Guide to Love- April 21

Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.

The Matchmaker- April 27

When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his office's beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort overrun by bizarre forces.