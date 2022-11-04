All the fabulous titles coming to Netflix this November

November is already upon us which means we have a whole new month of wonderful movies and TV shows coming to Netflix. With these dark and dreary evenings, all we want to do is curl up on the couch and watch Netflix and this month has some brilliant titles we’ve been looking forward to watching!

From adventure to comedy to period dramas, there is something to tickle everyone’s fancy on Netflix this month. All you have to worry about is choosing which snack to buy and what candle to light because there are so many movies and programmes to keep you entertained as we get closer to the end of the year.

Check them out below:

TV shows

Blockbuster 03/11/2022

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analogue dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza – Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

The Crown: Season 5 09/11/2022

The one we’ve all been waiting for! Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under 11/11/2022

Zac and Darin take an eye-opening adventure across Australia, delving into its rich biodiversity and culture — and the efforts to protect both.

One of Us Is Lying: Season 2 16/11/2022

A new addition joins the Bayview Five as taunting texts pour in from Simon Says, a mysterious figure who knows exactly what they did.

Dead to Me: Season 3 17/11/2022

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this.

1899 17/11/2022

Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea

WEDNESDAY 23/11/2022

Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.

Blood & Water: Season 3 25/11/2022

As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Movies

The Takeover 01/11/2022

Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her.

Enola Holmes 2 04/11/2022





Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.

The Claus Family 2 08/11/2022

Santa's one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl's letter with a special holiday wish.

Falling for Christmas 10/11/2022

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cosy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

The Wonder 16/11/2022

In 1862,13 years after the Great Famine, an English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

The Swimmers 23/11/2022

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.

The Noel Diary 24/11/2022

Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?

My Name Is Vendetta 30/11/2022

When enemies from the past kill his wife and brother-in-law, a former mafia enforcer and his daughter flee to Milan to plot their revenge.

A Man of Action 30/11/2022

In this drama inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, an anarchist targets one of the world's biggest banks with an ingenious counterfeiting operation.

Documentaries

Killer Sally 02/11/2022

Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine's Day murder.

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith 10/11/2022

This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama's Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

Capturing the Killer Nurse 11/11/2022

This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich 25/11/2022

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature.

Blood, Sex & Royalty 23/11/2022

A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history's deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.