All the details of Ryan Tubridy’s last-ever Late Late Show

As we prepare for the sunny weekend ahead, we’re looking forward to tuning into one of our favourite programmes, The Late Late Show.

This Friday will be Ryan Tubridy’s last-ever Late Late Show and it’s going to be an extra-special 'bumper celebration’.

RTÉ have shared all the details of Ryan’s final appearance on the show so you have a run down of what the night will entail.

Firstly, President Michael D. Higgins has invited Ryan to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together. President Higgins has been a regular guest on The Late Late Show throughout his presidency, joining Ryan at key moments over the past 14 years.

Credit: Late Late Show Instagram

This Friday the President will share his thoughts about where the nation is at, as the country moves on from the Centenary commemorations and why we must never forget the lessons of the past.

In a very special Late Late Toy Show reunion, some of the show's favourite kids from over the years will be bidding Ryan a fond farewell. Tubridy has dressed up as everything from a lobster to a candlestick and is ready to don the Christmas jumper yet again.

As well as a catch-up with the now ‘not-so-little’ stars, viewers will also be treated to a Toy Show performance which has been kept entirely under wraps from Ryan!

The greatest trad super-group will assemble to give Ryan a send-off that he will never forget, including Andrea Corr, John Sheahan (The Dubliners), Moya Brennan (Clannad), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Sharon Shannon, Andrew Hendy (The Mary Wallopers), Jim Lockhart (Horslips), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Altan), Colm Mac Con Iomaire (The Frames), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Jim Higgins (The Stunning), Mike Hanrahan (Stockton’s Wing), Ciarán Owens (The Tumbling Paddies), Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (Aeons), Frankie Gavin (De Dannan), Maureen Codd (Cuckoos Nest), Shayan & Shahab Coohe (Nava), Debbie Byrne and Tara Howley.

Credit: Ryan Tubridy Instagram

Cian Ducrot, one of Ireland’s most recent breakthrough singer-songwriters will be on the show with a very special performance to mark the occasion.

There will be more familiar faces dropping in and much, much more surprises in store for the audience at home, and for Ryan!

Speaking about his final Late Late Show, Ryan has said, “Tomorrow night is going to be a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite. While I will be saying a lot of goodbyes for my last Late Late Show, it will also be a night of gratitude. Gratitude to all the people I have worked with and continue to work with and their families. And enormous gratitude to the guests, the artists, the singers, and the ‘doers’ who have come through the door and graced us with their presence”.

“And of course, my greatest gratitude to my family who have been so loving and patient and my greatest supporters. They are the ones to whom I dedicate my last show. They are my constant. I love them so much and I want them to know that”.

Credit: Late Late Show Instagram

He continued, “I also want to say thank you to the viewers who stuck with me, with us and with the show for the past 14 years. The viewers’ loyalty, decency, kindness and generosity has taken my breath away on a weekly basis. I sit looking at my desk this morning at about 300 or 400 cards and letters from people I don't even know, that have come from all around Ireland and in some cases all around the world”.

“I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far. I will be turning the big 5-0 on Sunday, so it’s the perfect time to look ahead and welcome a new chapter. Until I am ready to share that next chapter, I am going to take some time off, I will reflect and process it all. My final words about my final Late Late Show are ‘Thank You’”.

Join Ryan for his last ever Late Late Show on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player, Friday, May 26 at 9.35 pm.