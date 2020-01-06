All The Bright Places: The movie you’ll fall in love with this year

It is hard to beat coming-of-age movies like Lady Bird, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Booksmart but there is one set for release this year that could be one of the best.

Netflix just announced that All The Bright Places will be released on the streaming service in February and you are going to adore it.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by the phenomenal Jennifer Niven and it’s a story that will both break and mend your heart.

It will forever be one of the most touching books I have ever read so my hopes are high for the movie. Elle Fanning and Justin Smith take on the lead roles as Violent and Finch and Brett Haley will direct the moving tale.

The ever so talented Jennifer Niven worked with Liz Hannah on the script so we’re in safe hands.

All The Bright Places follows the lives of Theodore Finch and Violet Markey. Theodore aka Finch is completely fascinated with death. Suicide is always on his mind, but little things always stop him from killing himself.

Violet Markey is struggling with the untimely death of her sister. She spends her days daydreaming about the future and aches to escape her hometown so she can start her life all over again.

Violet and Finch meet on top of the ledge of the school’s bell tower. They quickly develop a friendship that finally lets them breathe for the first time and be who they’ve always wanted to be.

The pair decide to team up for a school project to discover the natural wonders’ of Indiana, but their wanderings teach them more about one another than their hometown.

Violet learns how to live in the moment through her friendship with Finch, but can her friendship keep him alive?

All The Bright Places is a story that will make you think and feel in ways you never expected before. It is a story about love, mental health, friendship and despair.

It will undoubtedly capture hearts all across the world when it is released on Netflix on February 28.