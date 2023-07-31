All the best movies & TV shows landing on Netflix this August

We’re already at the start of a new month which means we have lots of new movies and TV shows to look forward to on Netflix.

As we head into August, Netflix will be adding plenty of thrilling films and captivating shows to keep us entertained for the coming weeks ahead. Whether you’re looking for a romcom, an action-packed movie or an insightful documentary, Netflix has plenty of new titles landing on the streaming platform this coming month.

So, grab your favourite snacks and prepare to put your feet up in your favourite spot on the couch as we share the wonderful bits being added to Netflix this August.

TV series

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2- coming August 3

As Lisa's trial approaches, Mickey faces doubts, setbacks and unexpected revelations. Lorna and Cisco plan for their big day, while Izzy makes big moves.

Heartstopper: Season 2- coming August 3

With exams, a school trip to Paris and prom on the horizon, Nick, Charlie and the gang must navigate the next stages of life, love and friendship.

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2- coming August 4

The dark and mysterious erotic thriller series from Steven Pillemer returns for a new season of lust, longing and betrayal.

Painkiller- coming August 10

A fictionalised retelling of events, Painkiller is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin. An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, Painkiller is based on the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built the Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe.

At Home With The Furys- coming August 16

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap.

The Upshaws: Part 4- coming August 17

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2- Ep 1-8 coming August 23, Ep 9-10 coming August 30

Five different couples on the verge of marriage- one partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Ragnarok: Season 3- coming August 24

With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne's fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants.

Who is Erin Carter?- coming August 24

A British expat's tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret and violent past.

One Piece- coming August 31

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Movies

Soulcatcher- coming August 2

A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead- coming August 3

Bullied by his boss, worked around the clock, he's nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive!

Heart of Stone- coming August 11

Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon. Also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles- coming August 18

In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah- coming August 25

Best friends Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything. Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler star in this smartly edgy coming-of-age comedy.

Choose Love- coming August 31

Cami Conway has it all until she comes face to face with a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!