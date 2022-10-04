All-star cast for the official Toy Show Musical is announced

The cast for the official Toy Show The Musical is slowly being released!

The hotly-anticipated musical, based on RTÉ’s annual Late Late Toy Show extravaganza, is due to open in December. The show will follow a little girl called Nell, and her adventure as everyone in her town prepares for Toy Show on the biggest night of the year.

Earlier today, RTÉ shared some exciting casting announcements for the musical. Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Jamie Beamish will play Nell’s father, Brendan Mooney.

Fair City’s Clare Barrett will star alongside Jamie as Nell’s mother, Áine Mooney.

Meanwhile, former Emmerdale actress Anna Healy will be portraying Nell’s grandmother.

Of course, everyone is dying to know which lucky young girl has been chosen to play the role of Nell. The casting reveal will be shared during a very special segment of this Friday’s edition of The Late Late Show.

The entire team behind the musical is incredibly proud of what they have created. "Toy Show the Musical celebrates one of our nation’s most loved traditions and in that, recognises the importance of play, the transformative power of the imagination, and the strength, bravery, and resilience of children,” explained the show’s director, Séimí Campbell.

"Ireland continues to produce world-class actors, singers and musicians who are working at the very top of the film and theatre industry right around the globe,” Executive Producer Jane Murphy added. “"What a privilege for us on this brand-new Irish musical to welcome them back home this Christmas to perform for a home crowd!"

Toy Show The Musical will make its debut on December 10 at The Convention Centre in Dublin. Tickets are priced from €25, and can be purchased on the RTÉ website.

You can also catch the exciting casting announcement on The Late Late Show this Friday, October 7, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.

We’re feeling festive already!