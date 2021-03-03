All-star cast announced for Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ TV adaptation

Best-selling Irish author Cecelia Ahern has another thrilling book-to-screen adaptation on the way with Roar, her fiercely feminist collection of short stories.

Apple TV+ has greenlit this female driven anthology series, announcing an absolutely phenomenal cast of Hollywood stars to fill the roles, including the likes of Nicole Kidman, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Unbelievable, Godless) and Alison Brie (Community, GLOW).

This eight-part series is brought to us by the same brilliant creators of GLOW, another female-driven hit series, with Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch on board with this exciting project.

Each 30-minute episode will be told from a female’s perspective. If this TV adaptation in any way goes by Cecelia’s empowering feminist anthology, then you can expect to see these wonderful characters go through a plethora of different scenarios and issues which women face daily.

Of course, this isn’t Cecelia’s first foray into the movie or television world, as her debut novel, P.S I Love You became a massive global success when it was adapted for film in 2007, with Hollywood’s Hilary Swank and Jerard Butler taking on the starring roles.

Additionally, Ahern’s Where Rainbows End was also adapted for the big screen in 2014 with Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins and The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin playing childhood best friends turned lovers in the re-titled film, Love, Rosie.

Unfortunately we don't have a release date for Roar just yet, with filming still to begin, but we'll make sure to keep you updated when we have more exciting news.